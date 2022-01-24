$179.61 Million in Sales Expected for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) will report $179.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $170.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $194.70 million. Planet Fitness reported sales of $133.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year sales of $583.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $573.50 million to $598.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $859.78 million, with estimates ranging from $759.00 million to $973.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on PLNT. Roth Capital increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.17.

Planet Fitness stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,036. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.74. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $67.89 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.73, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $14,410,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 5.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 2.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 12.7% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 68.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 655,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,351,000 after acquiring an additional 267,637 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

