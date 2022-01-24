SRB Corp Takes Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

SRB Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000. General Dynamics makes up approximately 0.1% of SRB Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 467.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 619.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock traded down $5.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $200.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,142. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.87 and a 200-day moving average of $200.47. The stock has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $146.53 and a one year high of $214.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.92.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

