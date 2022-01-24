Rip Road Capital Partners LP Acquires 19,700 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Rip Road Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 210,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Peloton Interactive comprises approximately 5.4% of Rip Road Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rip Road Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $18,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933,027 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,588,000 after buying an additional 3,162,164 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,404,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,196,000 after buying an additional 2,090,740 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,230,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,702,000 after buying an additional 1,486,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,401,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,820,000 after buying an additional 1,091,935 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTON opened at $27.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $166.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.56.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTON. Bank of America decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $74.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. BNP Paribas lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $935,981.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $120,498.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,801 shares of company stock worth $2,198,461. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

