SRB Corp Has $1.80 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

SRB Corp cut its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for about 0.1% of SRB Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. SRB Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $22.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,909.85. 952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,236. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,111.71 and a 1-year high of $2,110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,969.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,769.45.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $18.61 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,329.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,022.61.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

