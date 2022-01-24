Zacks: Brokerages Expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to Post $0.53 EPS

Brokerages expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to post earnings per share of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Holly Energy Partners posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $122.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.37 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 36.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HEP shares. Barclays lowered Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Shares of HEP opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. Holly Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of Holly Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $143,146.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 186.8% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

