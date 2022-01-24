EAM Global Investors LLC Buys Shares of 445,962 Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 445,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Safe Bulkers by 176.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

Shares of SB opened at $3.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.59. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $5.44.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.79 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 40.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

