International Biotechnology Trust PLC Raises Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 140.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,000 shares during the period. Insmed accounts for 1.6% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned about 0.20% of Insmed worth $6,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INSM. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Insmed by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 721,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,542,000 after acquiring an additional 165,213 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 31,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 19,753 shares in the last quarter.

In other Insmed news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 61,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $1,847,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $28,976.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,556 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,624 in the last ninety days. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Insmed in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Shares of Insmed stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $21.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,414. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.11. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The firm had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

