International Biotechnology Trust PLC Invests $2.78 Million in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 85.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,493 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 403.7% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,151,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,364,000 after purchasing an additional 923,277 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.4% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,266,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,559,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 45.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,309,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,496,000 after purchasing an additional 409,712 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $5,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,929. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $573.99 million, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.46.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 103.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

IDYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

