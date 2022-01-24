International Biotechnology Trust PLC Takes $1.55 Million Position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 402,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,604,000 after acquiring an additional 83,359 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total value of $101,107.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $608,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,020 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock traded down $3.01 on Monday, reaching $57.43. 5,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,679. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.19 and a 52 week high of $171.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.15 and a 200 day moving average of $93.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

KOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.43.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

