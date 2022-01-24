EAM Global Investors LLC Buys 15,707 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

EAM Global Investors LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 55.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,707 shares during the quarter. Boot Barn accounts for about 0.9% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,939,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,056,000 after purchasing an additional 33,359 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,968,000 after acquiring an additional 57,607 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Boot Barn by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 679,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,136,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,610,716.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $1,252,178.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.43.

BOOT opened at $89.24 on Monday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.57 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.57.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.