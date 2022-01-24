EAM Global Investors LLC Has $5.21 Million Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

EAM Global Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,290 shares during the period. Celldex Therapeutics comprises 1.2% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.21% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLDX. Altium Capital Management LP increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 93,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 48,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,020,000 after purchasing an additional 56,072 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,836,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $413,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,359. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $26.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 2.72. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $57.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.79.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 891.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.