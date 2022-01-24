Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $109.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.90 and a 200 day moving average of $108.04. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

