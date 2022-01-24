McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Infusive Asset Management Inc.

Infusive Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,466 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 12,792 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 3.0% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,244,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $451,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,491 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $921,202,000 after purchasing an additional 544,711 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,740,663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $633,065,000 after purchasing an additional 533,907 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after purchasing an additional 507,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Barclays increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.54.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $4.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $249.88. The company had a trading volume of 52,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $259.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.81. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.