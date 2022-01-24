MV Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,559 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 179,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 8.1% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $49,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,846,000 after acquiring an additional 67,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 100,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $267.95 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $226.77 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $298.58.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.