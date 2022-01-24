Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,382 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $21,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Marriott International by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Marriott International by 13.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Marriott International by 12.6% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 119,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $1,777,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.75.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $156.99 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.56 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.25.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

