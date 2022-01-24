Bellwether Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 54.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after buying an additional 4,139,065 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,472,972,000 after buying an additional 577,935 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,915,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.98.

In other news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $72.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.77. The company has a market cap of $305.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $44.29 and a 52-week high of $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

