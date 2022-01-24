International Paper (NYSE:IP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Brokerages expect that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will report $0.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. International Paper reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.21. International Paper has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $65.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.57%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in International Paper by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

