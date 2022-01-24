Infusive Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,810,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,818,000 after purchasing an additional 255,559 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 26.3% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 172.1% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 44,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 27,973 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Monster Beverage by 0.9% during the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.34. 15,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,416. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.81. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $80.92 and a 52 week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNST. Redburn Partners began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.56.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.