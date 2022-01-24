Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Decreases Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 46.5% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 73.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.07.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APTV traded down $8.01 on Monday, reaching $132.18. 14,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,012. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.06. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $127.21 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

