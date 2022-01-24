Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,097 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $209,894,000 after buying an additional 224,318 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 128,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 315,758 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $82,012,000 after buying an additional 126,039 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 456,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $118,537,000 after buying an additional 31,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 241,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $63,700,000 after buying an additional 21,262 shares in the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.59.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $14.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $242.58. 23,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,071. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.94%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

