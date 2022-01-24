Adzcoin (ADZ) Market Cap Reaches $33,339.53

Adzcoin (CURRENCY:ADZ) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Adzcoin has a total market capitalization of $33,339.53 and approximately $6.00 worth of Adzcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adzcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Adzcoin has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007975 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00048772 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008873 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.88 or 0.00355350 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Adzcoin Coin Profile

Adzcoin (CRYPTO:ADZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. Adzcoin’s total supply is 49,827,043 coins. Adzcoin’s official Twitter account is @adzbuzz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adzcoin’s official message board is forum.adzbuzz.com . The official website for Adzcoin is adzcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Adzcoin plans to replace traditional online advertising with a decentralized blockchain-based system that will empower website administrators and allow users to support content they enjoy by choosing to view certain ads instead of blocking all of them. ADZcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency (digital money) that can be traded for Bitcoin or that can be replaced for advertising space on the ADZbuzz network. Every ADZcoin represents part of the daily ad inventory on the fast-growing ADZbuzz network, giving it the intrinsic value. Advertisers pay billions of dollars for ad space elsewhere but with ADZcoin they can swap them for lifelong ad credits on the ADZbuzz network. “

Adzcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adzcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adzcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adzcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

