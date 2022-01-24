Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $750.00 to $675.00. The company traded as low as $439.39 and last traded at $442.14, with a volume of 4309 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $462.78.

ALGN has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $717.69.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 78.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $614.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $650.04. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.