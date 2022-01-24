Harvest Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $66.56 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $66.56 million and $21.71 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for about $99.84 or 0.00298431 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00011182 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000094 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000418 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000112 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 682,355 coins and its circulating supply is 666,705 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

