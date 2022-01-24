Contrasting AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) & Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC)

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) and Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AFC Gamma and Tejon Ranch’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AFC Gamma $5.25 million 69.59 $4.31 million N/A N/A Tejon Ranch $37.83 million 11.48 -$740,000.00 $0.08 205.90

AFC Gamma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tejon Ranch.

Profitability

This table compares AFC Gamma and Tejon Ranch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AFC Gamma N/A N/A N/A Tejon Ranch 3.59% 0.42% 0.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for AFC Gamma and Tejon Ranch, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AFC Gamma 0 2 4 0 2.67 Tejon Ranch 0 0 0 0 N/A

AFC Gamma currently has a consensus target price of $26.80, suggesting a potential upside of 42.63%. Given AFC Gamma’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Tejon Ranch.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.5% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of Tejon Ranch shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.1% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Tejon Ranch shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co. operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Development segment activities includes: entitling, planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; the construction of pre-leased buildings; the construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and the sale of land to third parties for their own development. The Real Estate Resort and Residential Development segment operations include land entitlement, land planning and pre-construction engineering, land stewardship and conservation activities. The Mineral Resources segment generates revenues from oil and gas royalty leases, rock and aggregate mining leases. The Farming segment produces revenues from the sale of wine grapes, almonds, and pistachios. The Ranch Operations consist of game management revenues and ancillary land uses such as grazing leases and filming. The company was founded by Edward Fitzgerald Beale in 1843 and is hea

