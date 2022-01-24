Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $13.02 and last traded at $13.07, with a volume of 2678 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Specifically, insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $291,867.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $38,175.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,306 shares of company stock valued at $456,601 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Myovant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 280.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

