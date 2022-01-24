Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $28.00. The stock traded as low as $23.10 and last traded at $23.37, with a volume of 1648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycor HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

In other news, Director Scott David Miller acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $72,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raul Jr. Villar acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.35 per share, for a total transaction of $733,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PYCR. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth $138,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth $80,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.59.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.54 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycor HCM Company Profile (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

