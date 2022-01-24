OTR Global Lowers Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) to Positive

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities raised shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.70.

Shares of GOOS stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.53. 85,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,534. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 71.33, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $29.63 and a 12-month high of $53.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 32,056 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,451,000 after buying an additional 240,800 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 113,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 28,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

