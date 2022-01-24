EAM Investors LLC Decreases Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

EAM Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,507 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Switch were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Switch by 371.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Switch by 113.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Switch in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Switch in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Switch by 132,166.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $24.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.91. Switch, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.58 million. Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.53%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $5,358,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 610,000 shares of company stock worth $15,848,000 in the last three months. 29.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Switch in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

