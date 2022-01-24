River Road Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,014 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,909 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $32,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.04.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $460.02 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $509.23. The stock has a market cap of $433.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $470.37 and its 200-day moving average is $438.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

