Ativo Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,461 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. Open Text accounts for 0.8% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 41.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Open Text by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Open Text by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Open Text by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in Open Text by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTEX shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $46.33 on Monday. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average is $50.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $832.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.27 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. Open Text’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.178 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.54%.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

