Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Raised by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 137,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 2.7% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 65,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 28,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO opened at $56.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $238.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.20.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.