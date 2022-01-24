Generation Investment Management LLP Sells 28,566 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Generation Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,127,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,566 shares during the quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP owned about 2.56% of Guidewire Software worth $252,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 32,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at about $752,000. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 17.7% in the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 16,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.76 and a 1 year high of $130.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,077 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $234,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $86,881.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,512 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.