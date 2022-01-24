J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Purchases 51 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,530,252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,328 shares during the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at $1,396,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in shares of Booking by 0.4% during the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 3,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in shares of Booking by 8.5% during the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at $301,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BKNG. Cowen increased their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,749.04.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $56.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,289.48. 12,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,870. The company has a market capitalization of $94.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,323.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,323.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,860.73 and a 12-month high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,973 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.