W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Acquires 986 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies makes up approximately 1.8% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $11,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 39.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,075,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,243,000 after buying an additional 304,665 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Dell Technologies by 195.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 353,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,270,000 after buying an additional 233,944 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Dell Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 516,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,710,000 after buying an additional 18,475 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 309.9% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 52,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 39,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Dell Technologies by 1,216,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 12,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DELL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $55.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.63. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.19 and a 12-month high of $60.81. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $2,845,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

