River Road Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 651,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 48,796 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $38,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,825,000 after buying an additional 28,061 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $61.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.24. The company has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

