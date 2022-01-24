Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Position Boosted by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Atomera worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atomera during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,518,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Atomera during the second quarter worth about $2,540,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Atomera during the third quarter worth approximately $2,376,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atomera by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 964,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,684,000 after acquiring an additional 76,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Atomera by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 724,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,732,000 after purchasing an additional 68,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATOM opened at $13.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.34 million, a PE ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.38. Atomera Incorporated has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 11.09, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07).

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

