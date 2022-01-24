Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 115.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 42.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $82.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $218.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $59.77 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.00 and its 200 day moving average is $90.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

