Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $545,000 Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 377,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after buying an additional 42,889 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 87.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 204,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 35,802 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 157.4% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 26,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 16,487 shares during the period. 58.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.24 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average is $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

