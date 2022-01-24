Generation Investment Management LLP Has $1.15 Billion Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Generation Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,648,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,847 shares during the quarter. Jones Lang LaSalle makes up approximately 4.8% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Generation Investment Management LLP owned 0.09% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $1,153,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JLL shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $238.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $145.09 and a 52-week high of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $256.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.24.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 17.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

