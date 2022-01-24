Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $14.74 Million Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. The Carlyle Group comprises about 3.6% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of The Carlyle Group worth $14,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CG opened at $47.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.18 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.19.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $1,700,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $16,472,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock valued at $221,247,421. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

