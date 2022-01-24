Sargent Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,635,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981,837 shares during the period.

BATS JPST opened at $50.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.63.

