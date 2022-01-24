EAM Global Investors LLC Grows Position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

EAM Global Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MEG. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after purchasing an additional 48,471 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,477.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 61,720 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 168,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,057,000 after buying an additional 21,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $45.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $80.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.53.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $132.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MEG has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.06.

In related news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 3,865 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $251,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 6,101 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $458,917.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,092 shares of company stock worth $5,584,758 in the last quarter. 16.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Montrose Environmental Group Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

