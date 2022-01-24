Barings LLC Sells 82,814 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Barings LLC reduced its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,395,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 82,814 shares during the period. Yandex makes up about 2.5% of Barings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Barings LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Yandex worth $111,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Yandex by 0.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,626,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,062,000 after buying an additional 150,271 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Yandex by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,868,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $839,645,000 after purchasing an additional 248,818 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Yandex by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,024,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $719,177,000 after purchasing an additional 213,209 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Yandex by 26.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,814,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $340,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,758 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Yandex by 100.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $355,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on YNDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Yandex from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $41.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.66 and a 200-day moving average of $71.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Yandex has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $87.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Yandex will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

