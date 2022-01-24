Conflux Network (CFX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $21.55 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the US dollar. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,990.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,243.00 or 0.06598803 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.88 or 0.00299724 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $271.75 or 0.00799489 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00010295 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00067071 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.08 or 0.00415052 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00008094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.00262945 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

