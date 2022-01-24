Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Has $9.31 Million Stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 588,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 167,290 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC accounts for about 3.4% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Golub Capital BDC worth $9,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter worth about $22,329,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 147.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,643,000 after buying an additional 565,677 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,828,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,886,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 119.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 497,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 270,248 shares during the period. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg bought 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $148,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

GBDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.36 on Monday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.29.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $71.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.70 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 110.79% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 59.41%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

