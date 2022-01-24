Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.78 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to announce sales of $2.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.27 billion and the lowest is $2.42 billion. Zillow Group posted sales of $788.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 252.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year sales of $7.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $7.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.33 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zillow Group.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.09). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZG. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.37.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Zillow Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 336,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Zillow Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,106,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,590,000 after buying an additional 41,842 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 213,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,889,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZG stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.75 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.35. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zillow Group (ZG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.