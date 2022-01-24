Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,205,597 Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DRAY)

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DRAY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,205,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,863,000. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I makes up about 2.1% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC owned 3.75% of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,840,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,820,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth $3,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DRAY opened at $9.81 on Monday. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.83.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I is based in United States.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.