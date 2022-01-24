CastleArk Alternatives LLC Makes New $75.09 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,859 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $75,093,000. Amazon.com makes up 2.9% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,852.86 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,841.41 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,395.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,410.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,207.05.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

