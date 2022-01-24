Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.87 Billion Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,234,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.47% of BlackRock worth $1,867,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 386,410 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,621,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after buying an additional 217,116 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $918,000,000 after buying an additional 208,213 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,660,576,000 after acquiring an additional 184,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $987.21.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $785.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $119.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $670.28 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $902.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $901.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

