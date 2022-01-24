People s United Financial Inc. Purchases 1,525 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Analog Devices by 113.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 184.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $32,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $159.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.25 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,212,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,731,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.